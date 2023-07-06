China Water Affairs Group (855) Price Target Decreased by 9.01% to 9.05

The average one-year price target for China Water Affairs Group (855) has been revised to 9.05 / share. This is an decrease of 9.01% from the prior estimate of 9.95 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.84 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.91% from the latest reported closing price of 5.92 / share.

China Water Affairs Group Maintains 5.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.74%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Water Affairs Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 855 is 0.35%, an increase of 23.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 105,412K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,444K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,664K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 855 by 5.69% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,610K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWTAX - AllianzGI Global Water Fund holds 10,300K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,500K shares, representing an increase of 17.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 855 by 20.56% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 8,946K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,682K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 855 by 8.59% over the last quarter.

CFWAX - Calvert Global Water Fund holds 7,374K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,734K shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 855 by 11.65% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.