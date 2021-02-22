China watchdog investigating manager of Tong Ren Tang parent firm

BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - China's top anti-graft watchdog said on Monday that it was investigating the general manager of Beijing TRT Group, famed for its pharmaceutical chain Tong Ren Tang, for suspected law violations.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) announced the probe into Gao Zhenkun, 58, on its website. Gao has been Beijing TRT's general manager since the end of 2019, the CCDI said.

TRT Group is the parent company of three listed firms including Hong Kong-listed Tong Ren Tang Technologies 1666.HK.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)

