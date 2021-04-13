China warns online platform companies to halt anti-competitive practices

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's market regulator on Tuesday met with nearly three dozen internet "platform" companies including Tencent 0700.HK, ByteDance and JD.com JD.O and ordered them to conduct self-inspections to ensure they are not using banned practices including forcing vendors to use their platform exclusively.

The directive to 34 companies from the State Administration for Market Regulation comes as China conducts widening reforms to stamp out anti-competitive behavior in its booming e-commerce sector.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe and Sophie Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

