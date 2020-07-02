US Markets

China warns of consequences if UK offers residency to HK citizens

Huizhong Wu Reuters
BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - China said on Thursday that Britain would bear all consequences for any move it took to offer Hong Kong citizens a path to settlement in the UK.

China reserved the right to act against Britain over the issue, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily briefing, without specifying what countermeasures Beijing might take.

