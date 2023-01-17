China warns iron ore companies against price gouging and speculation

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China has warned iron ore trading companies and iron ore futures companies against price gouging and speculation, according to a note published by the National Development and Reform Commission on Wednesday.

China's state planner will step up supervision on iron ore's spot and futures markets, it said.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton)

