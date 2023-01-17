China warns iron ore companies against price gouging and speculation

Credit: REUTERS/MUYU XU

January 17, 2023 — 07:45 pm EST

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China has warned iron ore trading companies and iron ore futures companies against price gouging and speculation, according to a note published by the National Development and Reform Commission on Wednesday.

China's state planner will step up supervision on iron ore's spot and futures markets, it said.

