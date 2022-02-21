US Markets
ABT

China warns consumers not to use Abbott formula products

Contributors
Sophie Yu Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

China Customs has warned consumers from buying and eating infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories, according to said in a post issued on Sunday on its website.

Adds Abbott China response to local media, paragraph 5

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China Customs has warned consumers from buying and eating infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories ABT.N, according to said in a post issued on Sunday on its website.

The General Administration of Customs said in a post issued on Sunday on its website that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Feb. 18 had suggested consumers not buy or eat certain baby formula products made by Abbott.

China Customs said the products have not entered China through general trade, but added that those consumers who purchased them via cross-border e-commerce should stop using them.

Abbott said on Feb 17 it was recalling powdered baby formulas, including Similac, made at a Michigan facility.

Excluding Similac HMFortifi, products that Abbott China sells in mainland China were not affected by the issue, state-backed news outlet The Paper reported on Monday citing a company response.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh; additional reporting by Roxanne Liu; editing by Jason Neely)

((Sophie.Yu@thomsonreuters.com; 861056692136;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular