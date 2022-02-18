China warns against using metaverse as a tool for illegal fund-raising

BEIJING, Feb 18 (Reuters) - China's banking and insurance regulator issued a warning on Friday against using the metaverse as a tool for illegal fund-raising, amid widespread speculation in the private sector.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement published on its website that some companies were advertising engaging in illegal fund-raising, fraud, and virtual real estate speculation.

"Beware of being duped, and if you find clues of suspected illegal crimes, please actively report this to the relevant local departments," the statement said.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Eduardo.MonteiroBaptista@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.