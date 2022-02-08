China warns against publishing false iron ore price information

BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China's market regulator and the state planner recently talked to iron ore information providers, urging related companies not to publish false price information and pledged to pay close attention to market movements.

The authorities would take further measures to ensure iron ore price stability and strictly crack down on irregularities such as fabricating information or driving up prices, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Min Zhang, Albee Zhang and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Kim Coghill)

