China Wan Tong Yuan Expands with Langfang Land Acquisition

December 02, 2024 — 05:42 pm EST

China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:6966) has released an update.

China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) Ltd. has announced the acquisition of state-owned land in Langfang, Hebei Province, for RMB54.7 million. The land, intended for burial-related use, covers over 70,000 square meters and is part of the company’s strategic expansion in the Jing-Jin-Ji megalopolis. This transaction highlights the company’s efforts to strengthen its market position in the region.

