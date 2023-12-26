China Vs. Emerging Markets: Opportunity Or Value Trap For Investors In 2024?

Are Chinese stocks and the broader emerging markets an attractive investment opportunity, or do they represent a value trap? This question becomes even more pressing given the divergent performances and economic signals emanating from China and other emerging economies.

The onset of 2023 brought with it high hopes from financial giants like Goldman Sachs, with strategists like Kinger Lau leading a chorus of Wall Street voices in predicting a robust rally in China’s stock market.

Analysts speculated that the termination of China’s stringent Covid-19 measures would catalyze a swift economic rebound.

However, as reported by Bloomberg, the anticipated economic resurgence took an unexpected turn. Contrary to the expected upswing, China’s economy faced a downturn, with its stock market suffering a substantial 15% decline, marking a third consecutive year of downward trajectory.

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI) has fallen 19%, on track for the lowest yearly close since 2008.

The Emerging Markets’ Tale

In contrast to China’s downturn, other emerging markets displayed remarkable resilience.

Excluding China, these markets, as tracked by the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) have shown a robust 15% growth. This performance, especially in the face of challenges like the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes and a robust dollar, underscores a crucial narrative – the decoupling of Chinese assets from the broader emerging markets.

Chinese Stocks Trade Cheap: Is It A Value Trap?

As a Wall Street Journal‘s recently showed, major U.S.-listed Chinese companies, like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME), are trading at significantly lower price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios compared to their American counterparts, suggesting a possible undervaluation.

The forward P/E ratios for Alibaba, NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES), and JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) stand at 8 times, 12 times, and 9 times, respectively.

This contrast becomes starker when compared to the ‘Magnificent Seven’ tech giants in the U.S., trading at much higher ratios, close to 30 times their projected earnings.

Economic Outlook In China

Wall Street’s perspectives on China’s economic future are varied.

While some analysts remain optimistic, predicting a rebound driven by factors like government support in renewable energy, others are more cautious.

The prediction of a 4.8% growth in 2024 by Goldman Sachs, a dip from the previous year, adds to this mixed sentiment. Moreover, the contrasting forecasts from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley for China’s stock market in 2024 highlight the uncertainty and divergent opinions in the financial world.

The Specter of Japanification

A growing concern among analysts is the possibility of China experiencing a scenario akin to Japan’s prolonged economic stagnation, exacerbated by demographic challenges and high corporate debt. While opinions vary on the validity of this comparison, it underscores the shifting sentiment around China’s economic future.

Read Now: US Stocks Set To Start Final Trading Week Of Year On Positive Note As Santa Claus Rally Gets Going: Analyst Confident Of Market Finishing Year At Highs

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.