China vows 'zero tolerance' towards illegal market behaviour

SHANGHAI, July 13 (Reuters) - China will show "zero tolerance" towards securities and accounting fraud and will step up a crackdown on major capital-markets crimes, financial regulators said after a meeting of the Financial Stability Development Committee.

The meeting on Sunday was chaired by Vice Premier Liu He, the cabinet-equivalent State Council said in a statement.

The regulators said they would toughen penalties and establish a crime-busting team with relevant agencies to strengthen cooperation.

They would also deepen the reform of the market's delisting mechanism to weed out bad companies from the country's stock markets.

China has been trying to limit the country's reputational damage after accounting scandals at companies including Kangmei Pharmaceutical 600518.SS and Kangde Xin Composite Material Group 002450.SZ.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSR) on Friday punished GF Securities Co 000776.SZ, 1776.HK for its role in the $12.6 billion financial fraud at drugmaker Kangmei.

GF Securities was banned from the securities-sponsor business for six months, and from bond underwriting for a year.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Samuel Shen; Editing by Stephen Coates)

