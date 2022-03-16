China vows to roll out market-friendly policies; shares soar

BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, China's economic tsar, urged the roll-out of market-friendly policies to support the economy and caution in introducing measures that risked hurting markets, boosting battered shares in China and Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The outlook for the world's second-largest economy has wobbled amid fears of a blowback on China from its dealings with sanctions-hit Russia, uncertainty in global demand and, in recent days, a spike in domestic COVID-19 cases that threatens to disrupt economic activity.

Liu's call for policies from government bodies to support the economy and markets came a day after Chinese stocks slumped to 21-month lows and mainland firms listed in Hong Kong plumbed 2008 lows. On the heels of his comments, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged 9.1% and China's blue chip index CSI300 .CSI300 jumped 4.3%.

"All policies that have a significant impact on capital markets should be coordinated with financial management departments in advance to maintain the stability and consistency of policy expectations," Liu said, adding officials would be held accountable.

Citi's Asia-Pacific trading strategist in Hong Kong, Mohammed Apabhai, likened the moment to the Federal Reserve's market backstop in 2020 or then-European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's "whatever it takes" speech that staunched the euro zone crisis in 2012.

"It's not quite of that order of magnitude, but it's not that far away either," he said.

China's stock markets have been the worst-performing outside Russia since the war in Ukraine began last month.

On financial market stability in Hong Kong, China and Hong Kong regulators would strengthen coordination, Liu said.

Acting as a weight on markets are also continued regulatory crackdowns, including the risk of more mainland firms being delisted by U.S. exchanges.

Tech shares in particular have been the target of panic-selling as investors fret over Beijing's regulations and Sino-U.S. decoupling risks.

China would strive to promote healthy development of the internet platform economy, and complete the rectification of big platform firms as soon as possible, Xinhua news agency cited Liu as telling a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Committee, a regulatory body under the State Council, which is China's Cabinet.

China would also strive to invigorate its economy and defuse risks in the property sector, he said.

The real estate sector, a key economic growth driver, has slumped for months as Beijing's campaign to reduce high debt levels triggered a liquidity crisis at some major property developers, resulting in bond defaults and projects being shelved or left unfinished.

Later on Wednesday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported China was putting a planned property tax trial this year on ice, citing the finance ministry.

PROGRESS

Liu on Wednesday said talks between Chinese and U.S. regulators on Chinese companies listed in the United States have made positive progress and regulators were working on specific cooperation plans.

The government would continue to support local firms that seek to list overseas, he said.

China's securities regulator said on Wednesday it would continue to communicate with U.S. regulators and strive to reach an agreement on China-U.S. audit supervision cooperation as soon as possible.

Liu also urged financial institutions to support the real economy, and encouraged long-term institutional investors to increase stock holdings.

Answering Liu's calls, Guo Shuqing, head of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, urged banks to increase funding supply and keep "appropriate growth" in new loans.

Guo vowed to vigorously support direct financing, encouraging insurers and wealth management companies to allocate more funds to equities.

In a separate meeting, central bank governor Yi Gang pledged to take initiatives in monetary policy, increase new lending and adamantly support the economy.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao, Ryan Woo and Beijing newsroom; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; editing by Edwina Gibbs, Jason Neely and Alex Richardson)

