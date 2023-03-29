US Markets

China vows to defend its companies' interests after U.S. trade curbs

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 29, 2023 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - China will take all necessary measures to defend its companies' interests, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, in response to the U.S. imposing trade restrictions on five Chinese companies over alleged Uyghur repression.

The U.S. aim is to destabilise China's Xinjiang and contain China by using the Xinjiang issues, spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.

