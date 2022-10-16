China vows to boost domestic energy supplies, step up risk control - official
Oct 17 (Reuters) - China vowed to greatly increase domestic energy supply capacity and step up risk controls in key commodities including coal, oil and gas, as well as electricity, a senior National Energy Administration official said on Monday.
The country will also further increase reserve capacities for key commodities, another state official told a news conference in Beijing.
