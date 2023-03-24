China vows more cooperation with Brazil on agricultural sector -ministry

HONG KONG, March 24 (Reuters) - China's and Brazil's agriculture have their own characteristics and there is a large space for cooperation, China's agriculture ministry said on Friday, after a meeting between the two sides' agriculture ministers.

The two sides should strengthen cooperation in key areas such as agricultural scientific research, pesticide industry, biological breeding and intelligent equipment, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement.

