News & Insights

Stocks

China Vocational Education’s Revenue Climbs Amid Rising Costs

November 25, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Vocational Education Holdings Limited (HK:1756) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Vocational Education Holdings Limited reported a notable financial performance for the year ending August 31, 2024, with a 17.1% rise in revenue driven by increased student enrollment and tuition fees. Despite a 31.3% surge in cost of sales, the company achieved a gross profit of RMB 666.3 million, although the gross profit margin slightly declined to 52.5%. Earnings per share saw a healthy increase of 14.63%, reflecting the company’s strong operational growth.

For further insights into HK:1756 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.