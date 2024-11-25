China Vocational Education’s Revenue Climbs Amid Rising Costs

China Vocational Education Holdings Limited (HK:1756) has released an update.
China Vocational Education Holdings Limited reported a notable financial performance for the year ending August 31, 2024, with a 17.1% rise in revenue driven by increased student enrollment and tuition fees. Despite a 31.3% surge in cost of sales, the company achieved a gross profit of RMB 666.3 million, although the gross profit margin slightly declined to 52.5%. Earnings per share saw a healthy increase of 14.63%, reflecting the company’s strong operational growth.
