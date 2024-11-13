News & Insights

China Vocational Education to Review Annual Results and Dividends

China Vocational Education Holdings Limited (HK:1756) has released an update.

China Vocational Education Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 25, 2024, to discuss the approval of its annual financial results and potential dividend payments for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2024. This meeting could influence investor sentiment and stock performance as stakeholders await details on the company’s financial health and strategic decisions.

