News & Insights

World Markets

China Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will go to World Climate Summit - foreign ministry

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

November 24, 2023 — 02:34 am EST

Written by Joe Cash for Reuters ->

Adds remarks from press briefing

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will go to the United Arab Emirates to attend COP28, or the World Climate Summit, from Nov. 30-Dec. 2, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday at a regular press briefing.

A spokesperson for the foreign ministry said Ding will also visit Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan from Nov. 26-30, and hold the 11th meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee and the sixth meeting of the China-Turkmenistan Cooperation Committee.

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christopher Cushing)

((bernard.orr@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.