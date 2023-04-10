China vice-foreign minister to visit Australia, Fiji this week - China foreign ministry

April 10, 2023 — 03:24 am EDT

Written by Laurie Chen for Reuters ->

BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) - China's vice-foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu will visit Australia and Fiji this week, the Chinese foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regulator press briefing that Ma will hold a new round of political consultations during the visit.

