China Vered Announces Change in Share Registrar

China Vered Financial Holding Corporation Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective January 1, 2025. Investors should note that any uncollected share certificates by December 31, 2024, will need to be collected from the new registrar starting the following day.

