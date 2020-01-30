Commodities

China Vanke offers to halve rents for south China tenants amid virus outbreak

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Property developer China Vanke 000002.SZ said on Friday that it will halve rents for commercial tenants in over 50 projects based in southern China between Feb. 1 to 29, amid a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The company made the announcement in a statement published on one of its official WeChat accounts.

