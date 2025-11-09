China Vanke Co. (SEHK:2202) Price Target Decreased by 17.11% to 5.14

The average one-year price target for China Vanke Co. (SEHK:2202) has been revised to HK$5.14 / share. This is a decrease of 17.11% from the prior estimate of HK$6.20 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$3.22 to a high of HK$8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.55% from the latest reported closing price of HK$4.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Vanke Co.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2202 is 0.04%, an increase of 9.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 195,384K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,511K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,215K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2202 by 13.14% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,137K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,889K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2202 by 17.33% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 19,969K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,715K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2202 by 28.43% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 16,903K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,486K shares , representing an increase of 8.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2202 by 19.16% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,522K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

