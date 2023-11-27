China Vanke Co (HKEX:2202) Price Target Increased by 11.16% to 10.10

The average one-year price target for China Vanke Co (HKEX:2202) has been revised to 10.10 / share. This is an increase of 11.16% from the prior estimate of 9.09 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.84 to a high of 14.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.81% from the latest reported closing price of 8.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Vanke Co. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2202 is 0.25%, a decrease of 9.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 262,693K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,200K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,437K shares, representing an increase of 76.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2202 by 178.18% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,958K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,977K shares, representing an increase of 93.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2202 by 904.66% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 19,257K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,419K shares, representing an increase of 71.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2202 by 121.07% over the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 16,074K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,191K shares, representing a decrease of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2202 by 18.92% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 13,349K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,036K shares, representing an increase of 9.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2202 by 4.03% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.