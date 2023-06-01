China Vanke Co (HKEX:2202) Price Target Decreased by 7.32% to 12.96

The average one-year price target for China Vanke Co (HKEX:2202) has been revised to 12.96 / share. This is an decrease of 7.32% from the prior estimate of 13.99 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.48 to a high of 17.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.58% from the latest reported closing price of 10.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Vanke Co. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2202 is 0.29%, a decrease of 4.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.35% to 238,992K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,006K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,327K shares, representing an increase of 72.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2202 by 174.74% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,172K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,977K shares, representing an increase of 92.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2202 by 886.64% over the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 17,555K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,297K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2202 by 27.20% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 15,136K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,403K shares, representing an increase of 64.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2202 by 98.86% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 12,770K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,071K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2202 by 1.08% over the last quarter.

