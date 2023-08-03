China Vanke Co (HKEX:2202) Price Target Decreased by 6.14% to 12.60

The average one-year price target for China Vanke Co (HKEX:2202) has been revised to 12.60 / share. This is an decrease of 6.14% from the prior estimate of 13.42 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.42 to a high of 17.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.73% from the latest reported closing price of 10.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Vanke Co. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2202 is 0.28%, a decrease of 11.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.87% to 263,366K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,969K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,437K shares, representing an increase of 75.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2202 by 197.76% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,958K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,977K shares, representing an increase of 93.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2202 by 983.40% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 19,202K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,403K shares, representing an increase of 71.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2202 by 134.21% over the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 17,555K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,297K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2202 by 27.20% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 13,737K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,770K shares, representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2202 by 6.70% over the last quarter.

