China Vanke bonds fall further on liquidity worries

HONG KONG, March 5 (Reuters) - State-backed China Vanke's 2202.HK bonds saw more selling pressure on Tuesday, as concerns mount over liquidity at the nation's No.2 property developer by sales.

China Vanke's 2029 dollar bonds were bid at 39.045 cents on the dollar in Asia morning hours, dropping more than 6.7 cents from Monday, data from Duration Finance showed. Bids for its 2027 bonds dropped more than 5 cents to 48.135 cents.

The firm's onshore bonds also eased, with a bond due March 2025 dropping 4%.

Vanke's Hong Kong-listed shares fell 3.9% to a record low of HK$5.38, on course for a seventh straight session of decline. Its Shenzhen-listed shares 000002.SZ eased 1.7%.

A string of Chinese developers have defaulted since the sector slipped into a debt crisis in mid-2021, including giants China Evergrande Group 3333.HK and Country Garden 2007.HK.

Liquidity concerns over Vanke, previously seen by the market as financially sound, swirled last week after reports that it was seeking debt maturity extensions with some insurers.

Any repayment trouble at Vanke, one of few remaining Chinese developers with investment grade credit ratings, could further hamper market confidence, analysts said.

Moody's has already downgraded some of Vanke's bonds to "junk" in November, and if another rating agency, either S&P or Fitch, follows suit, those bonds would face the prospect of being dumped out of some of the world's most important investment indexes.

China has struggled to contain the debt crisis despite rounds of measures to boost home sales and add liquidity into the developers.

China will refine real estate policies and meet justified financing demand for real estate enterprises under various forms of ownership on an equal basis in 2024, according to an official work report seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.