China urges U.S. to stop abusing state power to crack down on foreign firms

China on Monday urged the United States to stop abusing state power to crack down on foreign companies, after Nasdaq said it will remove four Chinese companies' shares from indexes in response to a U.S. order.

China will continue to uphold legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, the foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing.

Nasdaq said on Friday it will remove shares of four Chinese construction and manufacturing companies from the indexes on Dec. 21. The move came in response to a U.S. order restricting purchase of their shares.

