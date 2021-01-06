US Markets

China urges U.S. to end 'unreasonable suppression' of Chinese apps

Contributors
Meg Shen Reuters
Tom Daly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China's commerce ministry on Wednesday urged the United States to stop its "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese applications after Washington barred transactions with eight of them, including Ant Group's Alipay mobile payment app.

Jan 6 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry on Wednesday urged the United States to stop its "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese applications after Washington barred transactions with eight of them, including Ant Group's 688688.SS Alipay mobile payment app.

The U.S. ban goes against fair competition and damages normal market order, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement, adding that the move would hurt consumers' interests and that it reserved the right to take necessary measures to support Chinese enterprises.

(Reporting by Meg Shen and Tom Daly Editing by Gareth Jones)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular