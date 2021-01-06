China urges U.S. to end 'unreasonable suppression' of Chinese apps

Jan 6 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry on Wednesday urged the United States to stop its "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese applications after Washington barred transactions with eight of them, including Ant Group's 688688.SS Alipay mobile payment app.

The U.S. ban goes against fair competition and damages normal market order, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement, adding that the move would hurt consumers' interests and that it reserved the right to take necessary measures to support Chinese enterprises.

(Reporting by Meg Shen and Tom Daly Editing by Gareth Jones)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.