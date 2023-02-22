China urges state firms to drop big four auditors on data risk - Bloomberg News

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have urged state-owned firms to phase out using the four biggest international accounting firms, signaling continued concerns about data security, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

China's Ministry of Finance is among government entities that gave window guidance to some state-owned enterprises as recently as last month, urging them to let contracts with the Big Four auditing firms expire, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

