US Markets

China urges state firms to drop big four auditors on data risk - Bloomberg News

February 22, 2023 — 02:43 am EST

Written by Nilutpal Timsina for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have urged state-owned firms to phase out using the four biggest international accounting firms, signaling continued concerns about data security, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

China's Ministry of Finance is among government entities that gave window guidance to some state-owned enterprises as recently as last month, urging them to let contracts with the Big Four auditing firms expire, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Nilutpal.Timsina@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86382 04706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.