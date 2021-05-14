China urges ride hailing firms to charge fees fairly -state media

BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - China's regulators on Friday urged companies with ride hailing services to charge fees fairly and transparently, state media reported.

Companies including Didi Chuxing, Meituan's 3690.HK ride hailing unit, Geely's Caocao and Full Truck Alliance were at the meeting, the reports said.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun, Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

