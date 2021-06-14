US Markets

China urges NATO to stop exaggerating 'China threat theory'

Beijing newsroom Reuters
China's mission to the European Union urged NATO on Tuesday to stop exaggerating the "China threat theory" after the group's leaders warned that the country presents "systemic challenges".

    Most Popular