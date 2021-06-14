China urges NATO to stop exaggerating 'China threat theory'

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China's mission to the European Union urged NATO on Tuesday to stop exaggerating the "China threat theory" after the group's leaders warned that the country presents "systemic challenges".

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

