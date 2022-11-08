US Markets

China urges Canada to stop comments that hurt ties

Credit: REUTERS/SPENCER COLBY

November 08, 2022 — 02:25 am EST

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canada should stop making remarks that hurt relations with China, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday, referring to statements by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The comments at a regular brieing, concerned Trudeau's accusations that China was attempting to interfere with Canada's elections.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((bernard.orr@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter