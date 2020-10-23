China urges Britain to 'correct its mistakes' on Hong Kong visas

Contributor
Yew Lun Tian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

The Hong Kong office of China's foreign ministry urges Britain to "immediately correct its mistakes" regarding visa policy for those with British National (Overseas) status, it said on Friday.

BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong office of China's foreign ministry urges Britain to "immediately correct its mistakes" regarding visa policy for those with British National (Overseas) status, it said on Friday.

The comments came after Britain confirmed details on Thursday of its citizenship route for almost 3 million people in its former colony, saying there would be no quota on numbers, with five-year visas to cost 250 pounds ($330) each.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((LushaZhang1@thomsonreuters.com; 8610-56692106;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More