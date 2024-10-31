China Uptown Group Updates Board Composition

China Uptown Group Co. Ltd. (HK:2330) has released an update.

China Uptown Group Co. Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, including the roles and functions of each member. The board consists of executive and independent non-executive directors, with specific members serving on the audit, remuneration, and nomination committees. This update reflects the company’s commitment to robust governance structures.

For further insights into HK:2330 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.