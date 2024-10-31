News & Insights

China Uptown Group Updates Board Composition

October 31, 2024 — 09:41 am EDT

China Uptown Group Co. Ltd. (HK:2330) has released an update.

China Uptown Group Co. Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, including the roles and functions of each member. The board consists of executive and independent non-executive directors, with specific members serving on the audit, remuneration, and nomination committees. This update reflects the company’s commitment to robust governance structures.

