China upgraded intelligence collection in Cuba in 2019 - Blinken

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI

June 12, 2023 — 12:36 pm EDT

Written by Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that China conducted an upgrade of its intelligence collection facilities in Cuba in 2019.

Blinken told reporters the administration of former President Donald Trump was aware of this but the new administration in 2021 concluded Washington was not making enough progress on the issue.

