China updates approved meat exporters list, re-lists three Australian meat plants

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China customs updated its list of approved meat exporters on Wednesday with the re-listing of three Australian meat plants, in the latest sign of improving relations between the two countries.

China blocked imports of Australian commodities including coal, timber and barley after Australia called for an inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 in 2020.

