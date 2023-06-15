News & Insights

China unveils plan to modernise more farm facilities by 2030

June 15, 2023 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China is aiming to intensify and mechanise more of its farms, according to a plan issued on Thursday, to better ensure safe and stable food supplies.

The plan, which runs from 2023 until 2030, targets greater use of digital solutions and advanced equipment to boost food output, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on its website.

It aims to produce 40% of vegetables in modern facilities and 60% of its aquaculture, according to the statement, which did not provide detail on how the plan would be funded.

China's indoor farming sector is seeing significant investment, after the COVID pandemic highlighted challenges in supplying food to remote cities.

