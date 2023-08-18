News & Insights

China unveils measures to revive stock market

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

August 18, 2023 — 04:45 am EDT

SHANGHAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Friday it would cut trading costs, support share buybacks and introduce long-term capital as it unveiled a package of measures aimed at reviving the stock market and boosting investor confidence.

The measures also include boosting the development of equity funds and studying plans to extend trading hours.

