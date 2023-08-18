China unveils measures to revive stock market

SHANGHAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Friday it would cut trading costs, support share buybacks and introduce long-term capital as it unveiled a package of measures aimed at reviving the stock market and boosting investor confidence.

The measures also include boosting the development of equity funds and studying plans to extend trading hours.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

