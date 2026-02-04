China United Network Communications (SHSE:600050) Price Target Decreased by 12.57% to 5.67

The average one-year price target for China United Network Communications (SHSE:600050) has been revised to CN¥5.67 / share. This is a decrease of 12.57% from the prior estimate of CN¥6.49 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥4.04 to a high of CN¥8.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.97% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥4.81 / share.

China United Network Communications Maintains 2.73% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.73%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in China United Network Communications. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 30.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 600050 is 0.11%, an increase of 6.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.14% to 119,733K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,083K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,078K shares , representing an increase of 13.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600050 by 9.44% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,731K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,593K shares , representing an increase of 14.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600050 by 5.67% over the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 17,412K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,740K shares , representing an increase of 26.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600050 by 21.11% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Core Funds - Thrivent Core Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 5,508K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,792K shares , representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600050 by 14.13% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 4,673K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,030K shares , representing an increase of 13.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600050 by 7.43% over the last quarter.

