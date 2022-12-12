China Unicom to delete users' mobile travel data in COVID-hit areas

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned telecom giant China Unicom 0762.HK said on Monday it will delete users' mobile itinerary data previously used to identify travellers in COVID-stricken areas from Dec. 13.

The statement comes as China announced the shutdown of the state-mandated mobile app tracking travellers in COVID-hit regions from the same date.

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens)

