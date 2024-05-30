China Unicom Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (DE:XCI) has released an update.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting (AGM), where shareholders passed all proposed resolutions with an overwhelming majority. Key resolutions included the approval of financial statements, the election and remuneration of directors, and the declaration of a final dividend of RMB0.1336 per share for the year. Additionally, shareholders granted mandates for share buybacks and the issuance of new shares, and approved amendments to the Articles of Association.

