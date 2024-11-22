China Unicom Reports Strong Growth in Connectivity and Innovation

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (HK:0762) has released an update.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has reported impressive operational statistics for October 2024, highlighting significant growth in its ‘Big Connectivity’ sector with over 1.1 billion subscribers and nearly 288 million 5G package subscribers. The company is making strides in technological innovation with a focus on network and service advancements, evidenced by a high smart customer service resolution ratio of 98.8%. Additionally, China Unicom’s commitment to digital transformation is underscored by its 1,312 patents granted this year, reinforcing its role in the digital smart applications landscape.

