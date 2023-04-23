China Unicom Hong Kong (762) Price Target Increased by 6.56% to 7.76

The average one-year price target for China Unicom Hong Kong (762) has been revised to 7.76 / share. This is an increase of 6.56% from the prior estimate of 7.29 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.66 to a high of 10.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.84% from the latest reported closing price of 6.27 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Unicom Hong Kong. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 762 is 0.17%, a decrease of 2.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.29% to 176,499K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 45,236K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,431K shares, representing an increase of 26.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 762 by 23.44% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,964K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,513K shares, representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 762 by 35.10% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,733K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 13,818K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASHR - Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF holds 12,605K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,487K shares, representing an increase of 16.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 762 by 25.77% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.