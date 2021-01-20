US Markets

China Unicom, China Mobile seek review of NYSE delisting decision

Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

Jan 21 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd 0762.HK and China Mobile 0941.HK said on Thursday that they have requested the New York Stock Exchange to review its decision to delist American depositary shares of both the telecom companies.

The Hong Kong-listed companies said the review would be scheduled within 25 days from their filing on Wednesday, and requested that trading suspension on the telcos stay in place until the outcome is finalised.

