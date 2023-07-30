China Unicom chairman resigns after getting government data role

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters) - China Unicom 0762.HK600050.SS Chairman Liu Liehong resigned on Sunday due to a change in job role, the state-owned telecoms giant said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

Liu, an electronics and information technology veteran, has been assigned to head China's new National Data Bureau, the government said on Friday.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by William Mallard)

((twinnie.siu@tr.com; 852-3462 7715;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.