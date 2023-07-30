News & Insights

China Unicom chairman resigns after getting government data role

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

July 30, 2023 — 05:03 am EDT

Written by Twinnie Siu for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters) - China Unicom 0762.HK600050.SS Chairman Liu Liehong resigned on Sunday due to a change in job role, the state-owned telecoms giant said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

Liu, an electronics and information technology veteran, has been assigned to head China's new National Data Bureau, the government said on Friday.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by William Mallard)

((twinnie.siu@tr.com; 852-3462 7715;))

