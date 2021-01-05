China Unicom Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CHU

In trading on Tuesday, shares of China Unicom Ltd (Symbol: CHU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.30, changing hands as high as $6.50 per share. China Unicom Ltd shares are currently trading up about 14% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHU's low point in its 52 week range is $5.08 per share, with $9.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.28.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.