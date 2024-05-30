China Unicom Announces Final Dividend with Tax Details

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (DE:XCI) has released an update.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 0.1336 per share for the year ending 31 December 2023, which will be paid in HKD at the rate of 0.14668 per share. Shareholders should note the ex-dividend date set for 05 June 2024 and the payment date on 26 June 2024. Non-resident enterprise shareholders will be subjected to a 10% withholding enterprise income tax.

