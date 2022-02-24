China uncovers problems in inspection of financial sector - Xinhua

Contributors
Beijing newsroom Reuters
Kevin Yao Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

Chinese anti-corruption inspectors from the ruling Communist Party have uncovered a number of weaknesses in the financial sector in a two-month investigation, Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

Adds details, quotes

BEIJING, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Chinese anti-corruption inspectors from the ruling Communist Party have uncovered a number of weaknesses in the financial sector in a two-month investigation, Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

China's top anti-graft watchdog has concluded an inspection of 25 institutions including the central bank, the banking and insurance regulator, stock exchanges, commercial banks and asset-management companies, in the country's first coordinated inspection of the sector since 2015.

"Some lack political responsibility in implementing the deployment of financial reform, and the promotion of some reform tasks is not strong enough," Xinhua quoted the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), as saying.

It called for swift steps to tackle the problems.

The anti-graft body found problems with using regulatory power for personal gain at the banking and insurance regulator, and called for tighter oversight of key officials.

Last year, China executed Lai Xiaomin, the former head of the embattled China Huarong Asset Management Co 2799.HK, after he was found guilty of taking 1.79 billion yuan ($282.83 million) of bribes.

In response to the inspection, central bank head Yi Gang pledged to step up efforts to support the real economy, prevent financial risks and speed up the building of a modern central bank system.

($1 = 6.3290 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Kevin Yao Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky, Kirsten Donovan)

((kevin.yao@thomsonreuters.com; +8610 5669 2128;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters