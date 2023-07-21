China ultra-long government bonds shine as investors await Politburo meeting

SHANGHAI, July 21 (Reuters) - China's ultra-long government bonds shone on Friday, as investors held high hopes for policy stimulus to shore up confidence following signs of a faltering economic recovery.

China's economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter, raising expectations for more supportive measures to ensure Beijing's growth target for the year remains on track.

And some expect such stimulus could be announced at a Politburo meeting later this month.

Yields on China's government bonds dropped across the board, while those on longer-dated notes fell by bigger margins after the auction yield of 30-year sovereign bonds hit their lowest level in more than 21 years on Friday.

Bond prices and bond yields are inversely related. As the yield decreases, the price of a bond goes up.

The yield on benchmark 10-year government bonds CN10YT=RR, CN230012=CFXS on Friday slipped 1.35 basis points to 2.6075% from the previous close, while the yield on 30-year notes CN30YT=RR, CN230009=CFXS fell 1.7 basis points to 2.976%, the lowest since the data series began in 2009, according to Refinitiv data.

"Market attention has been shifted to the Politburo meeting," said a trader at a brokerage.

Traders and market analysts now expect more stimulus could be announced after the Politburo meeting, when the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party meets to discuss the economy.

Gains in government bond prices came as market sentiment weakened on China's stock market, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index .SSEC and blue-chip CSI300 .CSI300 both posting a losing week.

"Given the disappointing performance in the second quarter, the quarterly Politburo meeting at the end of July would set a more pro-growth policy tone for the second half of 2023," said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie.

"Indeed, we expect more easing measures to be announced in the weeks ahead, not like a bazooka but in batches."

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Conor Humphries)

