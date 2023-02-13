China, U.S. to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on Feb. 17

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Officials from China, India, Saudi Arabia and Group of Seven wealthy nations will participate in a first virtual meeting of a new sovereign debt roundtable on Friday, three sources familiar with the plans said on Monday.

The roundtable will also include officials from countries that have requested debt treatments under the Group of 20 common framework - Ethiopia, Zambia and Ghana - as well as middle-income countries such as Singapore, Suriname and Ecuador, which have faced their own debt crises, the sources said.

The meeting will be co-chaired by the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and India, the current leader of the Group of 20 finance officials, and comes a week before G20 finance officials are due to gather in Bangalore, India from Feb. 23-25, with an in-person meeting of the roundtable expected on Feb. 25.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington, editing by Karin Strohecker and Chizu Nomiyama)

